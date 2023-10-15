13abc Marketplace
40s Ford wins title of most beautiful truck in the world

The truck's owner wanted his project vehicle to be bold and ostentatious but subtle and elegant. (KMAX, KOVR, ROD SHOWS, GREG TIDWELL, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MODESTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A meticulously restored 1940 Ford has been named the most beautiful truck in the world, much to the owner’s shock and delight.

Greg Tidwell is the owner of the 1940 Ford that just won the title of the world’s most beautiful truck at the Grand National Truck Show.

“It was... I don’t even know how to say it,” Tidwell said. “It was awe-inspiring, breathtaking. I was totally shocked I won.”

Tidwell’s adventure began when he took his project vehicle to South City Rod and Custom in Hayward, California. The shop’s owner, Bill Ganahl, says it took two to three years to make all the modifications.

Tidwell wanted bold and ostentatious but subtle and elegant. He’s from Modesto, California, the city known as the home of American graffiti and classic cars.

“I wanted to keep the truck kind of late ‘50s, early ‘60s vibe,” Tidwell said. “Kind of the American graffiti period, being I am born and raised in Modesto.”

The truck’s color was inspired by a Christmas ornament.

“So, I picked up the ornament, and [the] next few days, I drove to Bill’s shop. I carried it in, and he looked at me and said, ‘You’re kidding me, right?’” Tidwell said.

Despite all the work on his Ford, Tidwell almost didn’t even go to the truck show because his father suffered a stroke right before it.

“I wasn’t going to go to the show. You know, I couldn’t do it,” Tidwell said. “I can’t leave Dad. I can’t go.”

His father told him, “Go. What are you going to do: sit and watch me? Go.”

Tidwell says winning the world’s most beautiful truck title “made a big difference.”

“My dad was born in 1940. His favorite color is green,” he said. “So, it all brought everything together. [I] brought home the trophy that night and walked into the hospital and said, ‘Dad, we won.’”

Tidwell’s dad is currently recovering, while the truck is making the rounds nationally at different shows.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

