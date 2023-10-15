13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Browns stun 49ers 19-17, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock Purdy his first as starter

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody, top right, and Mitch Wishnowsky (18) react as...
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody, top right, and Mitch Wishnowsky (18) react as Cleveland Browns' Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after Moody missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left, leaving San Francisco stunned 19-17 by the Cleveland Browns, who ended the 49ers’ regular-season winning streak at 15 on Sunday and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns (3-2) — the last with 1:40 left, capping a drive helped by a disputed unnecessary roughness call against San Francisco (5-1). Cleveland pulled off the league’s biggest upset this season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder.

The 49ers came in looking nearly unbeatable after destroying Dallas 42-10 at home last week. But Cleveland’s defense was up to the task, and the 49ers were short-handed without playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who both went out with injuries.

P.J. Walker came off Cleveland’s practice squad and outplayed Purdy, who threw his first interception this season and finished with just 125 yards.

The 23-year-old Purdy had won his first 10 starts and nearly pulled out a comeback. He drove the 49ers into field-goal range in the final seconds before Moody pushed his attempt to the right.

When the ball sailed into the net, Cleveland’s sideline erupted in celebration and Browns fans danced in the aisles.

Purdy was just 12 of 27 for 125 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
The breed of the dogs was not listed and it’s unclear at this time whether any of the dogs or...
TPD: Four dogs stolen in Toledo Friday

Latest News

Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
6th grade Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets
Baker Mayfield thanked his doctors following successful shoulder surgery in Los Angeles Wednesday
Baker Mayfield thanks doctors following surgery, ‘Just a bump in the road’
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Some Cleveland Browns fans throw away Baker Mayfield gear, burn jersey after loss to Packers (videos)
The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st win