10/15: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Light rain and drizzle, especially early. It’ll be chilly and damp overnight with lows in the mid-40s. MONDAY: Lingering showers possible and mist with a northerly breeze. Highs in the mid-50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Drying out with some clearing and lows in the low 40s. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with a southwest breeze warming temps back into the mid-60s. The breeze will continue into Thursday when it’ll again be in the mid-60s. Some showers will arrive after noon. Occasional showers will continue Thursday night into Friday when highs will be near 60. More light is possible Friday night into Saturday when it’ll be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny next Sunday and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

