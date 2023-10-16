10/16: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Today is nearly a carbon copy of Sunday, with highs stuck in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies with a few spots of drizzle diving in from the north. Tuesday’s temps won’t budge much, though more sunshine may give some ciies a boost into the low-60s late in the day. The midweek marks a (very temporary) warmer trend in the mid-60s, then a wetter pattern takes hold yet again for the second half of the week.

