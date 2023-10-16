10/16: Erin’s Monday Evening Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies are how we end the day today, though clouds clear partially into early Tuesday. Temperatures drop to the low-40s as a result. Tomorrow will feature more sunshine than the past few days but still mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing closer to the 60s. Wednesday will be the “pick day” this week with day-time highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies, before rain returns to the forecast Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.