10/16: Erin’s Monday Evening Forecast

Two dry days with some sunshine; showers on the horizon
Mostly cloudy skies start parting through the next few days, and we warm up to something a little more comfortable with mostly sunny skies.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy skies are how we end the day today, though clouds clear partially into early Tuesday. Temperatures drop to the low-40s as a result. Tomorrow will feature more sunshine than the past few days but still mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing closer to the 60s. Wednesday will be the “pick day” this week with day-time highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies, before rain returns to the forecast Thursday.

