18-year-old found guilty of murder of TSA alumnus

Cedrick Belmon
Cedrick Belmon(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old male was found guilty Monday of charges relating to the death of a Toledo School for the Arts alumnus including murder.

According to court documents, Cedrick Belmon Jr. entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges including:

  • Murder
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • Discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited area
  • Possessions of a weapon while under disability
  • Tampering with evidence

Belmon Jr. was found guilty on all counts on Oct. 16. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

According to TPD, Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

On July 29, Dominick Barnett, 29, was found by officers near Byrne and Gibraltar Heights suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he was pronounced dead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

