180th conducting night flights Monday through Thursday

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off during Northern Lightning at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis., Aug. 8, 2023. Northern Lightning is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 19, weather permitting.

The Air National Guard said area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

