180th conducting night flights Monday through Thursday

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 19, weather permitting.

The Air National Guard said area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

