18th Ukrainian family arrives in Northwest Ohio through “Toledo Helps Ukraine”

ROMULUS, Michigan (WTVG) - The journey was long, but the reward is a chance at a new life.

“Air bomb falling 30 kilometers near my home, and I estranged my family. I want to keep this a safe place,” said Volodymyr Melnyk, 39, who traveled with his family from Western Ukraine to the United States through the organization Toledo Helps Ukraine.

Melnyk escaped the war-torn country with his wife Olena and their children Karina, 18, and Artem, 13.

“I think America’s the best country for me. I love (the) streets. Very good look. USA for my heart, and Ukraine for my heart,” said Artem.

“This particular family is from the West and they shared that they were running to bomb shelters frequently. They happened to have their own basement. They would spend days, hours, nights, in there,” explained the founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine Alona Matchenko. She was on hand to welcome the Melnyks when they arrived at Detroit Metro Airport.

Several churches in Pemberville raised a total of $24,000 for the Melnyk family. The money will help pay for a rental home, food, and necessities as the Melnyks establish themselves in the U.S.

“Lots of good hearted folks in Pemberville and Luckey and the surrounding areas that have helped us out, collected lots of stuff,” said Scott Schuerman of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

“There were so many people in the community who were interested, it just mushroomed into a community project, and we decided to have change our name to Eastwood Community Helps Ukraine,” added Pat Hinds.

If you would like to learn more and donate to the organization, Toledo Helps Ukraine will host a screening of the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” at the Maumee Indoor Theatre Nov. 11, 2023 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM. For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.