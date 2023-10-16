13abc Marketplace
Crash closes Western Ave. between Detroit Ave. and AW Trail

Western Ave. between Detroit Ave. and AW Trail
Western Ave. between Detroit Ave. and AW Trail(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash that damaged a power pole early Monday morning has led Toledo Edison to shutdown Western Ave. between Detroit Ave. and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Western and Hawley when a Hummer struck the main line support pole, breaking it into three pieces.

The driver took off before police and medical personnel arrived.

