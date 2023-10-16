Crash closes Western Ave. between Detroit Ave. and AW Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash that damaged a power pole early Monday morning has led Toledo Edison to shutdown Western Ave. between Detroit Ave. and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Western and Hawley when a Hummer struck the main line support pole, breaking it into three pieces.

The driver took off before police and medical personnel arrived.

