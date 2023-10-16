13abc Marketplace
EMBCC to hold Oregon City Council Candidate Forum

The forum will take place on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Clay High School Auditorium.
The forum will take place on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Clay High School Auditorium.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce has announced its nonpartisan Oregon City Council Candidate Forum is taking place at the end of October.

The forum will take place on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Clay High School Auditorium.

EMBCC says the event is being held to inform and engage community members in the upcoming local elections while fostering an informed democratic process.

“As a chamber committed to making our community a great place to live, work, play, visit and invest, the Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber recognizes the immense importance of local governance,” said EMBCC in a press release. “In order for the City of Oregon to thrive, it is crucial that residents have a clear understanding of the views, values and policies of the candidates vying for public office.”

According to EMBCC, the forum will provide an opportunity for citizens to hear directly from the candidates, helping them make educated choices when casting their votes on Election Day. Attendees will have the chance to gain insights into the candidates’ plans, hear their visions for Oregon’s future and ask questions about pertinent local issues.

Richard Johnson of the law firm of Eastman & Smith will moderate the forum, to make sure it remains objective and fair.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

