Harbor opens new Mental Health Urgent Care in Toledo

Harbor has been providing behavioral health care services to the community for over 100 years(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Harbor announced on Monday that its new Mental Health Urgent Care is now open in Toledo.

Harbor has been providing behavioral health care services to the community for over 100 years and plans to continue with its new Mental Health Urgent Care, which is located on 3909 Woodley Road and will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Toledo and surrounding community, providing same day, urgent mental health care when individuals need it most,” said Dustin Watkins, the new President and CEO of Harbor.

Harbor says at the Mental Health Urgent Care, children and adult will be able to receive same day care with no referral or appointment needed.

