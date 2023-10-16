13abc Marketplace
I-TEAM: Cosmic Consequences airs Thursday night

Solar storm season is here and it could cause quite a disruption right here at home. This special report with Ross Ellet airs Oct. 19 on Action News at 11.
By Ross Ellet and WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Solar storm season is here and it could cause quite a disruption right here at home. Experts say they can cause havoc on electrical grids.

In this I-Team special report, we’re asking the power companies the tough questions on what they’re doing to prepare and diving in to how it can impact you and your family.

Meteorologist Ross Ellet shares the story Thursday, October 19 on Action News at 11:00. You can watch the special report live on our website here, on our news app and all of our streaming platforms.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

