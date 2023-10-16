Lake Township officials asking residents to approves a 4.2 mill levy

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A levy on November’s ballot could have a big effect on Lake Townships Fire Department.

The fire chief says if voters approve it the township would be able to hire full time firefighters and EMS.

The chief says he’s having trouble keeping people. The volunteer fire fighters respond to fires from home.

”That model is based on 100 years ago when the farmers were working in the fields and could drop everything leave and get back to them when they got back to it. Right now the demand is so high we are asking people to do that on average five times a day,” Lake Township Fire Chief Barret Dorner said.

The department has two people staffed 24-7 on an ambulance for emergencies.

Lake Township administrators are asking residents to approve a 4.2 mill levy which would cost $12.25 a month for a home valued at $100.000.

”That will bring in 1.2 million dollars and the plan for that money is to use it exclusively for staffing. So, 1.2 million dollars when you include benefits and things like that translates wait till about 12 positions which we are hoping to hire,” the chief said.

They chief says the township needs 24-7 coverage to keep residents safe.”A big part of it is we can’t rely on people coming home. Fires today burn hotter and faster than they did 30 years ago. So, 30 years ago we had 30 minutes to get on scene and still put a room out. If we get there 30 minutes after the fire starts today half the house is gone,” Chief Dorner said.

Lake Township will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the administration building to discuss the levy.

