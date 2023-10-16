Lucas Co. Job and Family Services offering assistance to UAW families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Those on the picket line are now missing paychecks and finances are tight. For people who need it, there is some help available. But, that help isn’t available for everyone.

The Prevention, Retention, and Contingency Program or PRC Program through Lucas County Job and Family Services (LCJFS) offers two voucher services to help strikers: utility assistance and shelter assistance.

“The PRC is speaking especially to our striking population, in regards to us looking at the previous 30 days of income for the families,” Michael Pidsosny, the community services outreach liaison for LCJFS said.

Last Thursday, the Lucas County Commissioners held a press conference showing their support for UAW workers. LCJFS was also at the press conference and announced two voucher services to help those on the picket line.

“Two additional factors that are going to be required for each voucher service will be foreclosure, eviction or utility shut off. Eligibility requirements around these two voucher services require you to prevent an eviction from your home or foreclosure or to prevent a utility shut off,” Pidsosny said.

Both vouchers allow up to $1,200 of assistance, but cannot exceed a total cap of $2,500. However, this is not for everyone on the picket line. It’s only for strikers with families.

“This is why this program was designed. Is to prevent an immediate crisis, and it’s not designed to be an ongoing benefit. We’re preventing something in order to offer them some help immediately,” Pidsosny said.

If you would like to apply for these vouchers, you can go to lucasjfs.org under the PRC tab or apply in person at the Job and Family Services shared campus.

