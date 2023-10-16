13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man shot in neck after confrontation at flag football game

Dominique McClain
Dominique McClain(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for shooting another at a flag football game.

Toledo police officers responded to the football field of East Broadway Elementary Sunday morning on reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police the suspect had pointed a gun in the victim’s face, and when the victim swiped at it, was shot in the neck.

Officers stopped a truck matching the description and found Dominique McClain, 23, hiding in the backseat.

McClain was in court Monday on a charge of felonious assault. His bail was set at $750,000. His next court date is scheduled for October 24.

The victim, a 26-year-old, was taken to St. Charles Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Toledo man arrested for allegedly shooting victim in the head, court docs say

Latest News

The juvenile students became physically combative with officers during a contraband check.
Three students arrested, officer injured after fight during contraband check at Waite HS
Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and...
TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old
The eight winning names will be assigned to snowplow trucks in service at the maintenance...
Ohio Turnpike’s 2023 Name-a-Snowplow contest officially begins
Neumann Halloween Trail
Neumann Halloween Trail