Man shot in neck after confrontation at flag football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for shooting another at a flag football game.

Toledo police officers responded to the football field of East Broadway Elementary Sunday morning on reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police the suspect had pointed a gun in the victim’s face, and when the victim swiped at it, was shot in the neck.

Officers stopped a truck matching the description and found Dominique McClain, 23, hiding in the backseat.

McClain was in court Monday on a charge of felonious assault. His bail was set at $750,000. His next court date is scheduled for October 24.

The victim, a 26-year-old, was taken to St. Charles Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

