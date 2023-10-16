13abc Marketplace
October 16th Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Cool Week, More Rain Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and cool today with drizzle possible. There is a better chance of light rain from Toledo to the east. Tuesday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with perhaps a few rays of sunshine coming late. Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the middle 50s. Wednesday will bring more sunshine with a high in the middle 60s. There is a high chance for some light rain on Thursday. Light rain may linger into Friday with a high in the upper 50s. A clipper is expected to dive into the area on Saturday bringing a good chance from some showers. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s. Cooler low temperatures and frost could develop early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

