Ohio launches new skills-based online job search tool

The online tool helps applicants find positions based on experience and skills.
The online tool helps applicants find positions based on experience and skills.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced the launch of a new skills-based job search tool on Monday.

The new search tool helps applicants for state government positions locate openings based on their specific experience, skills and training, not just academic degrees.

“To drive our economy forward, it will take workers with diverse skill sets to meet the demands of 21st century jobs,” said Governor DeWine. “This new skills-based approach will help job seekers more easily identify the types of jobs available and employers attract employees with the skills needed to succeed.”

DeWine’s office says beginning Oct. 16, state job postings will display a primary job skill on each opening and additional technical and professional skills associated with the positions. To use the new feature, applicants need to create an account, if they do not already have one, and then they can begin customizing their profile with their skills and other preferences to find open positions that match their profile.

“The most important qualification is whether someone has the skills and temperament to get the job done,” said Lt. Governor Husted. ”For most jobs, there are many ways to acquire those skills and a college degree shouldn’t be an artificial barrier for employers to find the best person for the job. Nor should a degree requirement be a barrier to entry for someone who has the right skills, but does not have a college diploma.”

For more information, and to utilize the new online tool, click here.

