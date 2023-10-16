Ohio Turnpike’s 2023 Name-a-Snowplow contest officially begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike’s Name-a-Snowplow competition for this year has officially begun.

The following are rules and the timeline for the contest:

The name submission period runs from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15.

Commission officials will select 30 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6.

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be announced as the winners on Dec. 11.

Each winner will receive a $100 gift card, courtesy of the Ohio Turnpike.

Winning names from the previous contests are not eligible.

The eight winning names will be assigned to eight snowplow trucks in service at the maintenance buildings located along the Ohio Turnpike in the cities of Pioneer, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Richfield, Windham and Canfield.

For more information, and to enter the contest, click here.

