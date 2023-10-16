13abc Marketplace
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway

In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a train derailment near Pueblo, Colo., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The train derailment Sunday spewed coal and mangled train cars across the highway. (Joshua Johnson/Pueblo County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A semi-truck driver was killed when a train derailed and a bridge collapsed, spewing coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo, Colorado, on Sunday, authorities said.

The driver has died, but no further details were available, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gayle Perez said by telephone on Monday. No other vehicles were involved, Perez said.

The Colorado State Patrol and the sheriff’s office posted photos and videos showing a partially collapsed bridge over the interstate with the semi-truck caught beneath. The images also show a pileup of train cars, train wheels scattered across the scene and loads of coal covering a portion of the highway. It was unclear when the bridge collapsed, state patrol spokesperson Gary Cutler said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators to the site about 114 miles (183 kilometers) south of Denver.

A railroad bridge collapse in southern Montana in June sent railcars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River, spilling molten sulfur and up to 250 tons (226.7 metric tons) of hot asphalt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

