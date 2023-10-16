13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Swanton fire ruled arson, investigators offer reward for information

On Oct. 13 at 9:34 p.m., the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to a call for a...
On Oct. 13 at 9:34 p.m., the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to a call for a vacant house fire in Swanton.(Ohio Department of Commerce)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosive Investigation Bureau has ruled a fire in Swanton as arson and investigators are offering a reward for information.

On Oct. 13 at 9:34 p.m., the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to a call for a vacant house fire in the 11000 block of Shaffer Road in Swanton. Officials say the fire completely destroyed the structure and investigators have since ruled the fire’s cause as arson.

Investigators are currently looking for any information that will lead to possible suspects. To assist, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

A driver was taken to an area hospital after crashing into Keith's Hair Design on Main Street...
BODYCAM: Truck crashes into downtown Sylvania business, driver hospitalized
Toledo Police officer Raul Jaso makes his first court appearance on a Wood County rape charge...
TPD officer charged with rape released on own recognizance bond
Wood County Museum
Wood County Museum set to reopen after water damage cleanup
Across the country, there are thousands of bus-related crashes every year. So what’s being done...
13 Action News Big Story: School Bus Safety
Across the country, there are thousands of bus-related crashes every year. So what’s being done...
13 Action News Big Story: School Bus Safety