Swanton fire ruled arson, investigators offer reward for information

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosive Investigation Bureau has ruled a fire in Swanton as arson and investigators are offering a reward for information.

On Oct. 13 at 9:34 p.m., the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to a call for a vacant house fire in the 11000 block of Shaffer Road in Swanton. Officials say the fire completely destroyed the structure and investigators have since ruled the fire’s cause as arson.

Investigators are currently looking for any information that will lead to possible suspects. To assist, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

