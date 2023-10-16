Sylvania Schools promote career tech programs

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Career tech coaches want Sylvania students to know they offer free programs that could lead to full-time jobs. One of those programs is cosmetology where students learn the ins and outs of the beauty industry from shampoo to style.

Alison Meyer is a Sylvania alum and a hairstylist at Kevin Charles Hair Artistry.

“I had no clue what it was until they were like ‘let me paint your nails’ I just thought it was so cool that kids that young are able to start a career path,” Meyer said.

Northview juniors and seniors can sign up for cosmetology and 13 other programs that Sylvania schools offer.

“A lot of people don’t know what it is that we do and when you think about it. You think ‘Oh that’s actually career in tech really? I didn’t even realize that.’ And they didn’t realize all of what the students could be doing with that right out of high school,” Junior Cosmetology Teacher Holly Buck said.

1,100 Sylvania students are currently enrolled in career tech programs from culinary to medical technology. Students are able to earn credentials and certifications free of charge.

“They obviously make you feel comfortable about taking your state board’s test which every student has to do,” Meyer said.

“Everyone that comes into this program [cosmetology], comes with a job afterward because of the great work that the teachers do here,” Steve Urbanski, Career Readiness coach said.

Students become ready for employment, right after graduation. The true beauty of it all.

