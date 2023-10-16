Three students arrested, officer injured after fight during contraband check at Waite HS

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three students were arrested and an officer was injured during an altercation at Waite High School on Friday.

The Toledo Police Department says on Oct. 13 around 9:30 a.m., a Student Resource Officer at WHS was assisting TPS staff with an evolving disorderly incident that involved three female juvenile students. The SRO then requested assistance from a female officer for purposes of a weapons pat and search.

According to TPD, after the female officer arrived and began to assist, two of the involved students, who were 16-years-old and 14-years-old, refused the TPS policy and procedure for a contraband check and became physically combative with officers.

The 16-year-old allegedly assaulted the female officer as well as the SRO while the 14-year-old allegedly began to kick and spit at the officers. During the incident and physical struggling, the female officer injured her back.

TPD says additional officers arrived on scene to help with the situation. During this time, officers say the third student involved, a 15-year-old, allegedly made a terroristic threat toward to the school and its population and was detained in handcuffs.

According to police, the three juveniles were transferred to the Safety Building for an investigation and were booked at JJC for Assault and Terroristic Threat charges.

