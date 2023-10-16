Toledo Fire & Rescue Department looking to beef up its fleet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is looking to add to its fleet of fire engines.

Plans to finalize the purchase of new engines start Tuesday in front of Toledo City Council. Council members will be asked for just over $2 million from the Capital Improvement Fund to help with the purchase of up to four engines.

The plan is part of the department’s plan to maintain a 15-year schedule to replace equipment.

When the money is approved, it will still take between two and three years for the new engines to arrive.

