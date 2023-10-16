Toledo mayor, police chief to anounce 2023 third-quarter crime statistics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz along with Police Chief Michael Troendle will announce the 2023 third-quarter crime statistics Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from city officials, the announcement will be made Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The press conference will be held in the mayor’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.