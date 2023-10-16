TPD: 19-year-old found shot in leg over the weekend, shooting location unknown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg, but Toledo Police are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place.

Police say they found the woman on Blanchard Street near the ORS Toledo Power Plant and Joe E. Brown Park.

According to police, shortly after they found the woman on Blanchard, they received a call about a car being shot at on Wilson Place, which is one street over. 13 Action News crews found a car in the grass in front of a home on Wilson Place surrounded by skid marks. Officers say some cars in the area did have bullet holes in them.

There is currently no confirmation on if the shooting and the cars are connected.

