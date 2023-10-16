TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and trying to run over another teen on Friday.

According to TPD records, a 17-year-old showed up at an area hospital around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 with a stab wound to his back. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The victim told officers he and a 16-year-old boy were at a gas station in the 3000 block of Stickney Avenue near Central Avenue when they were approached by two unknown suspects. The 17-year-old and one of the suspects started to fight when a second suspect stabbed the teenager in the back. Police said both teens ran away but the suspects chased them in a white truck. The suspects tried to run over the 16-year-old but were unsuccessful.

The police report did not include a description of the suspects. It’s unclear what led up to the fight at the gas station.

