TPS plans to improve one-star rating in early literacy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Report Card showed that in the Fall Reading Diagnostic, only one-third of Toledo Public Schools third graders were on track to reading at or above grade level.

TPS earned a one-star rating for the Early Literacy component, which focuses on reading proficiency for students in kindergarten through third grade.

According to the Ohio School Report Cards, a one-star rating in this component means the district “needs significant support to meet state standards in early literacy (K-3).”

TPS administrators said during the pandemic and online schooling, students missed out on having one-on-one instruction with certified instructors, causing gaps the district is hoping to close.

“Last year, we had around 30% I believe that we’re on track, which means that we had a larger percentage that were off-track,” Jim Gault, the chief of educational development at Toledo Public Schools said. “We put a lot of programs in place, including new curriculum, we had summer programming.”

Gault said that individual learning plans and after-school tutoring have also helped with progress.

“If you look at our results, we are almost to where we were pre-pandemic level which means that our plan around dealing with the pandemic is paying off and we’re making progress,” Gault said. “Our goal now is to ensure that not only are we where we were back in 2019, we’re above that.”

Some tutoring centers in Toledo have noticed a shift in students’ reading levels.

“So what I’m seeing as an educator, is a huge decline in academics, specifically in reading, so many students come to me and the parents call and they’re like ‘we don’t know what to do, they’ve fallen behind in school, they’re starting to fail,’” Nicole Bores, owner and educator of A Village Learning Center, said.

Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee says that students cannot move on to the fourth grade unless they are meeting state reading standards.

Last year, all students could progress to fourth grade regardless of their reading score, unless a parent opted out and let them stay in third grade.

That contributed to TPS having a 99.4% promotion to fourth grade, despite having a 37% proficiency in third-grade reading, according to the Ohio School Report Cards.

This school year, the guarantee is in full effect. Although Gault says that may change.

“For this coming year, students are still required to hit this mark the legislators may enable to where parents may have some say in it,” Gault said.

Gault said that with the progress TPS is seeing, they are confident that next year’s report card will show higher results. Gault said preliminary tests administered in September showed that students are showing progress, although the big test will be in the Spring.

TPS earned four stars in the progress component on the state report card, which measured students’ growth. Gault said that this bodes well for the upcoming report card.

“As we continue to move forward and come off those pandemic lows, we believe that we’re going to be putting results that are similar to our progress,” Gault said. “Now progress measures how far you’ve grown. The early literacy is kind of a pass-fail. So, as we continue to hit that progress, we’re going to see our results in early literacy climb up as well.”

The 2023 Ohio Schools Report Card will come out next fall.

