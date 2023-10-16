Wood County Museum set to reopen after water damage cleanup

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Last December the brisk Northwest Ohio winter winds got the best of the Wood County Museum that sits just south of Bowling Green.

After 10 months of planning and work, history is back on display and open to the public after water damage forced museum officials to close.

“Like you walk into the Mary and Carl Bach room, the floor is a huge puddle, there’s water coming from all over the ceiling,” Annette Wells, the museum director said.

That was December 27 of last year, a day Wells would like to look past.

“How bad is this gonna get, you know, and you just keep falling,” Wells added.

In 2022 while the museum was closed for Christmas, temperatures plunged outside, high winds knocked out the boiler, causing the building to freeze and some of the 88 radiators to crack and leak water.

“Attic froze first, and so water travels down, the third floor flooded out, then it went down to the second floor where the exhibits are,” Wells said. “Oh my gosh, these radiators are leaking, there were some of them that were visibly spraying water, I mean you could see it, it was like a water fountain coming out the side.”

The museum had three exhibits on display, one display, Allure and Illusion had a room full of wedding dresses dating back to 1855.

“There was standing water in the center of the room, by some miracle, none of the dresses got wet,” Wells said. “You’re running out of the room with manikins with wedding dresses on.”

With $50,000 dollars in damages, new flooring, radiators, and lighting were replaced throughout the building that opened as a poor farm in 1869. It became the Wood County Museum in 1975, with a mission of sharing Wood County’s past.

“That doesn’t count the revenue that was lost from being closed,” Wells said. “So those are two separate pots of money of course. Our building is owned by the county, so we do get some help with that for the plaster repairs, new flooring that had to go in and those types of things.”

The museum will celebrate with a grand reopening on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

