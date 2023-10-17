10/17: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Another day, another cloudy start giving way to late-afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper-50s/low-60s. Tomorrow will reverse the process, with a sunny start clouding over later, allowing us to reach mild highs in the mid-60s. The next round of rain is slated for the Thursday morning commute (1/4″ or less) with more scattered showers expected off-and-on to lead us into next weekend, as temps tumble into the 50s again. Clearing skies early next week will lead to our coldest lows of teh season yet (mid-30s), so watch for patchy frost potential there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.