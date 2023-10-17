10/17: Erin’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies have opened up a little bit, but more blue sky is on the way tomorrow morning. Temperatures this evening gradually trickle down the 50s into the 40s, then overnight clear skies really help cool down temperatures for early Wednesday morning. Wednesday itself is sunny to start with incoming afternoon clouds and highs in the mid-60s. Thursday’s rain will come in two waves, one early in the day and one in the evening. When everything is said and done, higher totals could hit half an inch. The weekend is looking cool, with an increasing chance for rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.