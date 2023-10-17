13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

10/17: Erin’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Pleasant evening, cool start to the sunniest day in a while
This evening features the most sunshine we've seen all day. This reflects well into tomorrow, with temperatures back in the mid-60s.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy skies have opened up a little bit, but more blue sky is on the way tomorrow morning. Temperatures this evening gradually trickle down the 50s into the 40s, then overnight clear skies really help cool down temperatures for early Wednesday morning. Wednesday itself is sunny to start with incoming afternoon clouds and highs in the mid-60s. Thursday’s rain will come in two waves, one early in the day and one in the evening. When everything is said and done, higher totals could hit half an inch. The weekend is looking cool, with an increasing chance for rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

This evening features the most sunshine we've seen all day. This reflects well into tomorrow,...
10/17: Erin's Tuesday Evening Forecast
It's a warmer midweek tomorrow, before more scattered showers take hold for the second half of...
10/17: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
It's a warmer midweek tomorrow, before more scattered showers take hold for the second half of...
10/17: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
October 17th Weather Forecast