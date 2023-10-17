$900k federally funded “linear park” slated for Monroe, MI

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A trail carved out by train tracks through a neighborhood now has a path forward. That’s the $900k plan.

It’s all funded through federal grant money that comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources awarded what’s known as a “spark grant” to the City of Monroe, which already owns the property.

“So, this is a project that has been a longtime coming. Kind of the initial conversation started back in 2005,” said Amy Mohr, communication specialist for the City of Monroe.

She explains the designs call for bike trails, walking paths, and recreational hubs stretching through the neighborhood near Adams and Third. The Monroe Green Loop will also link to a larger network of trails, connecting the central part of Monroe to the rest of the county.

“You hear a lot about communities really wanting to give their residents things to do, ways to explore their area that maybe they haven’t explored before. So, this is a really great chance for people to do that. It’s going to connect them to things that we already have here, but also give them a chance to branch out and see things different and in a new way, and it kind of brings all of that full-circle. This is something that is a collaborative effort between organizations, between local government, between citizen-led committees. You know, this is really their vision, and to now have the funding for that and to see it come to life is really exciting,” said Mohr.

Designs are expected to be completed over the Winter. Mohr estimates the linear park will be open in Fall 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.