Applications now open for Toledo Snow Angels program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The most wonderful time of the year is rolling around which means it’s time once again to open up applications for Toledo’s Snow Angels program.

The City of Toledo opened sign-ups for the Snow Angels program on Oct. 17. People can either sign up to become a snow angel or request a snow angel for help.

According to a Toledo law, all sidewalks must be kept clear of snow. However, the City knows it isn’t possible for every person to shovel their own driveway, or afford to have it done, especially for some of the elderly or disabled in the community.

“It’s a great service for people who just really need access in winter,” said Valerie Fatica, disability manager for the City of Toledo.

Snow Angels allows disabled and elderly adults to sign up for a volunteer to come and shovel their sidewalks for free. This allows them to stay compliant with the law while also being able to move around outside of their home safely.

“For people who have disabilities or people who are older residents to be able to get in and out of their homes, to get where they need to be, for people to walk safely where they need to go,” said Fatica.

According to Fatica, the City would be happy to take individuals who need service hours, groups who want to work together or anybody who simply wants to help a friend in the community.

“We’re happy to accommodate any volunteers with whatever needs you’re able to serve, and we just really encourage you,” said Fatica.

The deadline to volunteer or sign up to participate in the program is Dec. 1.

To register to become a Snow Angel, click here.

To request help from a Snow Angel, click here.

