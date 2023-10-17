13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Could a law ban Ohio State Buckeye games shown exclusively on streaming platforms?

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This past weekend the Ohio State Buckeyes (OSU) played Purdue, but unless you subscribed to the Peacock streaming service you couldn’t watch the game.

Most bars and restaurants can’t afford the subscription, which for them is not the $5.99 a month you would pay at home.

For a bar or restaurant to subscribe they pay a price based on a per-capacity.

Meaning a subscription could cost thousand and thousands of dollars.

Ohio State Senator William DeMora, who represents the district that contains OSU, is considering introducing legislation that would not allow any Ohio college or university to have its game exclusively shown on a streaming platform.

The greed of the Big Ten and multinational streaming corporations is placing an unreasonable burden on Ohio’s small businesses, which rely on their ability to air games,” DeMora said in a press release. “Paying thousands of dollars to air one game is a ridiculous requirement for small businesses. This problem is created wholly by public institutions seeking to make a profit.”

According to DeMora, Saturday was the first time since 1997 the OSU was not shown on traditional television.

Any legislation introduced may have an uphill battle, as the Big Ten network inked a $10 billion deal between the Big Ten Conference and CBS, FOX, NBC and Peacock.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

Records show Tiffany Garrett and Edward Garrett, who are married, as well as John Crapsey, are...
Couple indicted for allegedly chasing, assaulting man after hit-skip crash
2023 Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
A woman is fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by the same person who’s accused of...
Woman hurt in Toledo domestic violence shooting
TPS says the pedestrian who was hit was an adult and not a student.
Pedestrian struck by school bus in Lenawee Co. Tuesday morning
It's a warmer midweek tomorrow, before more scattered showers take hold for the second half of...
10/17: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast