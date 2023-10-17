DeWine announces grant to reduce housing barriers for human trafficking survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced a new initiative on Tuesday that will work to reduce housing barriers for survivors of human trafficking.

DeWine’s office says with a $1.8 million grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network will be able to expand the number of domestic violence programs in Ohio that can provide services to human trafficking survivors.

“One of the biggest gaps in Ohio’s human trafficking response is a lack of emergency shelters for survivors. Although domestic violence shelters often try to meet this need, most don’t have room to help everyone,” said Governor DeWine. “Through this new initiative, we’ll expand capacity at domestic violence shelters across the state so that human trafficking survivors won’t be turned away.”

According to DeWine’s office, the grant funds will be used to:

Standardize the services human trafficking survivors receive through Ohio’s domestic violence programs

Educate domestic violence shelter employees on the intersections of human trafficking and domestic violence, such as trauma, violence, power and control, mental health and substance use

Ensure that domestic violence programs have training and resources to assist these survivors

In addition, DeWine’s office says ODVN will also use the funding to hire a full-time human trafficking program support manager who will provide support to member programs and also develop training content on the intersections of domestic violence and human trafficking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.