13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

DeWine announces grant to reduce housing barriers for human trafficking survivors

The grant will allow for the expansion of the number of domestic violence programs in Ohio that...
The grant will allow for the expansion of the number of domestic violence programs in Ohio that can provide services to human trafficking survivors.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced a new initiative on Tuesday that will work to reduce housing barriers for survivors of human trafficking.

DeWine’s office says with a $1.8 million grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network will be able to expand the number of domestic violence programs in Ohio that can provide services to human trafficking survivors.

“One of the biggest gaps in Ohio’s human trafficking response is a lack of emergency shelters for survivors. Although domestic violence shelters often try to meet this need, most don’t have room to help everyone,” said Governor DeWine. “Through this new initiative, we’ll expand capacity at domestic violence shelters across the state so that human trafficking survivors won’t be turned away.”

According to DeWine’s office, the grant funds will be used to:

  • Standardize the services human trafficking survivors receive through Ohio’s domestic violence programs
  • Educate domestic violence shelter employees on the intersections of human trafficking and domestic violence, such as trauma, violence, power and control, mental health and substance use
  • Ensure that domestic violence programs have training and resources to assist these survivors

In addition, DeWine’s office says ODVN will also use the funding to hire a full-time human trafficking program support manager who will provide support to member programs and also develop training content on the intersections of domestic violence and human trafficking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

Perrysburg Police
Scammers claiming to be Perrysburg PD targeting residents
Records show Tiffany Garrett and Edward Garrett, who are married, as well as John Crapsey, are...
Couple indicted for allegedly chasing, assaulting man after hit-skip crash
2023 Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
A woman is fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by the same person who’s accused of...
Woman hurt in Toledo domestic violence shooting