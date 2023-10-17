13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport Updating its Master Plan

It is a smaller airport, but over the next two decades, we could see some bigger changes at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a smaller airport, but over the next two decades, we could see some bigger changes at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Leaders over there announced updates to its master plan Monday and asked community members for their input in an open house at the airport.

“This is just us trying to be transparent and showing people what we anticipate for airport growth over the next 20 years,” said airport director Tim O’Donnell.

He says the last time the plan was updated was back in 2008, and Toledo Express has grown quite a bit since then when it comes to airport operations.

According to O’Donell, the goal here is to keep the plan flexible for future opportunities, adding we could expect to see things like extended runways and more airlines in Toledo over the next few years.

“We’re also looking at advanced air mobility which is an emerging trend in aviation to start using drones for passenger movements or for package delivering medical supplies and things like that,” O’Donnell said.

He says they will continue to update this plan every ten years, or so, to make sure it is relevant.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

Police respond to possible shooting on Norwich Road
Two injured in shooting on Norwich Monday night
TFRD
Toledo Fire & Rescue Department looking to beef up its fleet
Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers the
Toledo mayor, police chief to anounce 2023 third-quarter crime statistics
Lucas County Job and Family Services offers two voucher services to help strikers: utility...
Lucas Co. Job and Family Services offering assistance to UAW families