The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport Updating its Master Plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a smaller airport, but over the next two decades, we could see some bigger changes at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Leaders over there announced updates to its master plan Monday and asked community members for their input in an open house at the airport.

“This is just us trying to be transparent and showing people what we anticipate for airport growth over the next 20 years,” said airport director Tim O’Donnell.

He says the last time the plan was updated was back in 2008, and Toledo Express has grown quite a bit since then when it comes to airport operations.

According to O’Donell, the goal here is to keep the plan flexible for future opportunities, adding we could expect to see things like extended runways and more airlines in Toledo over the next few years.

“We’re also looking at advanced air mobility which is an emerging trend in aviation to start using drones for passenger movements or for package delivering medical supplies and things like that,” O’Donnell said.

He says they will continue to update this plan every ten years, or so, to make sure it is relevant.

