13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Lucas County library assisting with public housing applications

The library will host a final workshop Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
By Jada Respress
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents can get assistance with the public housing application from the Lucas County main library. They’re holding a three-day workshop this week for those who need it.

Cosette Alexander is a Toledo resident who said getting housing would be freedom for her to bake cookies with her grandbabies for the holidays.

”I went through a domestic violence relationship. I had to up and move out of there and I’m helping out a real good friend who’s kind of like a family member, he has a real bad illness, but it’s time for me to be independent again,” Alexander said.

Alexander is one of dozens who came to the Lucas County library to sign up for the public housing application. She was grateful the workshop was available.

“This is a nice place to have people come down and fill out the applications,” Alexander said.

Over 3,000 applications have been submitted and over 900 people waiting to hear their name is drawn.

“Once a name is drawn an invitation letter is sent via email or mail to notify the applicant to fill out an application packet,” Janet Hicks who is the Occupany Manager for Lucas County Metropolitan Housing said.

The library will hold its final workshop Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30. The application closes tomorrow at 11:59 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

Crime may be down overall, but, police say a large amount of the violent crime in Toledo...
Police seeing a concerning trend of youth violence
Tomorrow will be more comfortable with some sunshine in the morning, but rain is right around...
10/17: Erin's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Township officials say they are working on a plan with a contractor to build a new fire station.
Ney-Washington Township Fire Department looking for builders for new station
The event draws several thousand people from all over and raises thousands for charity every...
A spellbinding event will take over the streets of Sandusky this weekend