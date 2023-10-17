Lucas County library assisting with public housing applications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents can get assistance with the public housing application from the Lucas County main library. They’re holding a three-day workshop this week for those who need it.

Cosette Alexander is a Toledo resident who said getting housing would be freedom for her to bake cookies with her grandbabies for the holidays.

”I went through a domestic violence relationship. I had to up and move out of there and I’m helping out a real good friend who’s kind of like a family member, he has a real bad illness, but it’s time for me to be independent again,” Alexander said.

Alexander is one of dozens who came to the Lucas County library to sign up for the public housing application. She was grateful the workshop was available.

“This is a nice place to have people come down and fill out the applications,” Alexander said.

Over 3,000 applications have been submitted and over 900 people waiting to hear their name is drawn.

“Once a name is drawn an invitation letter is sent via email or mail to notify the applicant to fill out an application packet,” Janet Hicks who is the Occupany Manager for Lucas County Metropolitan Housing said.

The library will hold its final workshop Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30. The application closes tomorrow at 11:59 p.m.

