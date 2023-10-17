13abc Marketplace
Major Toledo crime numbers decreasing

The crime stats provided by the mayor and police chief Tuesday show a decrease in multiple crimes since the third quarter of 2022.
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crime statistics in the city of Toledo are improving. Some major categories are seeing major decreases.

Police know there is still more work to be done and more people to be targeted. Toledo police have worked some targeted operations over the last year and they say some of those efforts are paying off.

No one wants to see any shootings in a city but sadly they still happen. Toledo saw a nearly thirty percent decrease in shootings per data through the third quarter this year from last year.

Police Chief Mike Troendle credits part of that to a targeted effort toward people believed to be causing so much of the violent crime in the city.

“We have been making some significant arrests. To quantify how big of a dent we’re making, it’s hard to say,” Chief Troendle said. “We are definitely arresting the right people and hitting some key ones. That has contributed to our decline in homicides as well.”

Below are the numbers:

  • Auto theft is up 9.9%
  • Burglary is down 15.2%
  • Homicides are down 30.4%
  • Robberies are down 23.1%
  • Thefts from motor vehicles are down 28.1%
  • Persons shot are down 29.7%

Chief Troendle credits not only his officers on the streets but also collaborations with the DEA, for example, in Operation Overdrive which used crime stats to identify drug-related violence hot spots.

“We hit some very key younger people that were involved in these shootings and what a dent it was making in our shootings and homicides,” said Chief Troendle.

Data is helping the department as well. Through the crime gun intelligence center, they’re studying casings and trying to trace them back to other crimes to make significant cases and hopefully prosecutions.

Toledo Police have also revived their special investigations group. They focus on those major cases and the major people involved in them.

