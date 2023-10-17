Maumee Fire Division pushes for 5.6 mil levy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Fire Division made their case for another fire levy that’ll be on the November Ballot during a community meeting Monday night.

The 5.6 mil levy would bring 2.9 million dollars to the department and cost property owners $16 per month for a home valued at $100,000. Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski told 13 Action News the department is in dire need of the funding.

“Our service demand is growing. We’ve seen a 40% increase in calls over the last 10 years,” said Loboschefski, “The city is growing. We have a lot more medical facilities, we have a lot of hotels in Maumee, commercial properties.”

Loboschefski said despite the increase in service calls, they’ve seen a 50% decrease in the number of volunteers over the past 15 years.

“Times have changed. It’s very difficult to get people to commit to that stuff on their own time,” said Loboschefski.

Since they don’t have the same manpower they used to have, Loboschefski said they now have to rely more and more on aid from other departments, like Springfield and Perrysburg.

“It doubles our response time. We have to wait for someone to get to the fire station to take the equipment to the scene and that always doubles it,” said Loboschefski.

Richard Renard is a Maumee resident and was a firefighter for the city in the 1980s. He told 13 Action News, staffing and response times have been an issue for decades.

“It was needed back then... and it’s way overdue for having full time staff at the fire station to respond,” said Renard.

A similar levy failed on the ballot in May. Loboschefski said he hopes voters will consider safety in November.

“Take a look at the funding source for us to help sustain us for the future,” said Loboschefski, “that’s what’s so critical as we want to be there 24/7 and right now we can’t provide that.”

