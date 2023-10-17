Moment of Science: Bones

We don’t mean to alarm you, but there’s a skeleton inside of you RIGHT NOW! (At least, we hope there is.) This week, we’re taking an inside look at an anatomical Halloween staple.

* We could probably make a dozen episodes out of all the fascinating and weird bits about bones, but we’re gonna make this one a factbook speed-run. First off, bones are NOT pure white... at least while you’re living! All the blood and marrow inside makes it more of an off-white yellowish or even pinkish color... once an organism dies, the white calcium phosphate remains. There’s hard compact tissue on the outside, spongy cancellous tissue inside, and subchondral tissue covered with cartilage at the ends. Don’t forget a bunch of tunnels for blood flow... which, by the way, is created in bone marrow, with red blood cells produced by the billions every day. In fact, all your bones are technically fully replaced every 10 years or so, though they technically stop growing once you hit puberty.

* Humans start out with nearly 300 bones in our bodies, but by the time we hit our 20s and those bones make themselves VERY much known, we have about 206 as various features fuse together. Joints, tendons, ligaments and nerves, they all add up to one impressive skeleton -- and we wouldn’t have made it very far as a species without it.

* The femur in your leg is the longest and strongest bone, and the one in your middle ear called the “stapes” is the smallest -- a nearly 200x size difference. Your extremities account for more than half your bones: 27 in each hand, 26 in each foot. Ribs protect the lungs, and are the most likely musical instrument for cartoon skeletons to play on... but some of us are born with an extra note. About 1% of humans have a 13th or “cervical” rib near the base of the neck, and some choose to remove it due to nerve compression leading to neck pain or arm numbness over the years.

* Calcium and bones are an inseparable topic. 99% of your body’s calcium is stored there, and it all comes from what you eat and drink. Your gut only absorbs 15-20% of it, so every milligram counts... and if you don’t have enough Vitamin D to promote that absorption, it can lead to weak and brittle bones. 10 million Americans have osteoporosis -- fairly common as you age, where bone growth can’t keep up with bone loss.

* There’s one important topic we haven’t hit yet: What happens when your bones break? We’ll cover that next week... presumably with a cast.

