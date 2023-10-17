MSU releases independent after-action report on campus mass shooting response

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A full independent review of the university’s response to the mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13 was released Tuesday morning.

Michigan State University (MSU) Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff released the 25-page report prepared by Security Risk Management Consultants (SRMC), detailing the firm’s findings and recommendations to strengthen campus safety, security and strengthen future emergency response.

“This report is a critical next step in our ongoing commitment to ensuring MSU is a safe place for all who come to our campus,” said Woodruff. “It provides concrete recommendations for strengthening campus safety and reinforces our efforts are on the right track.”

The report details recommendations for 14 thematic areas, including:

Public safety department policies and procedures

Planning and preparation

Officer safety and equipment

Leadership coordination and collaboration

Command and control

Internal communications, situational awareness and intelligence

External communications, public relations and traditional and social media

Interagency memorandums of understanding, support agreements and practices

Emergency medical and psychological care

First responder wellness and mental health

Victim and witness support

Community relations, partnerships and resilience

Institutional continuity and recovery efforts

Campus technology evaluation

According to Woodruff, the University’s actions either have been or are taking place on many of SRMC’s recommendations, including the following:

Making improvements to the university’s Family Assistance Center processes and plans

Expanding and centralizing the university’s security cameras on campus

Implementing a centralized security operations center

Upgrading electronic building access

Updating door locks on campus

The report recognizes the university’s initial response, saying, “Our overall assessment of the initial response (that is, in the seconds after the initial call and prior to other agencies mounting a response effort) by MSU police officers is that the response was appropriate, timely and correct.”

The report continues, “We believe the initial response by MSU police and other police agencies was efficient and effective. The response in no way contributed to the prolongation of the incident, nor did it contribute in any way to additional loss of life.”

Woodruff and the executive leadership team are reviewing the report in detail to determine additional action on the report’s recommendations and findings.

“SRMC highlights equally the complexities of such a tragic event on our campus along with the incredible dedication and response by our first responders and staff,” said Woodruff. “I want to again thank each and every one of them for their swift action and care in the immediate hours following the violence and their ongoing support in the weeks and months that have followed. At the same time, we continue to keep in our hearts the students we lost that night, those injured, the families, and members of our community who were impacted.”

See the full report prepared by SRMC.

