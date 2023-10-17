Ney-Washington Township Fire Department looking for builders for new station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They have the land, they have the money, all that’s missing is a contractor to build the new Ney-Washington Township Fire Station.

The project received two previous contracting bids, but the costs were too high.

A third contracting bid, this time from the JDI Group, is on the way. Township officials hope this is what they need to get the new station started.

“This’ll be our third try and according to JDI out of Maumee, things are looking pretty good, so we’re hoping the third time’s a charm,” Gary Crites, the president of Washington Township Trustees said.

The Village of Ney and Washington Township both passed levies to support a new fire station, but costs went up during the pandemic, stalling progress for the last two years.

“Construction costs actually have gone up about $200,000, so the levy, at the end of 10 years is going to come up a little short” Maury Sims, the fiscal officer for Washington Township said.

He said bids were more costly than the money raised from the levy.

“They were too high, so we couldn’t even award the bids if we wanted to at that point,” Sims said.

The current station is 125 years old, wearing down and too small for modern-day fire trucks. The station only has two doors for three of its trucks, making it difficult to use equipment in an emergency.

“That truck or this truck has to leave first before the middle truck can get out, so that’s always been a concern, and then obviously with the approach of the building being right out here onto state route 15 going through Ney, there’s always a traffic hazard too,” Todd Shininger, the chief of the Ney-Washington Township Fire Department said.

The proposed lot for the new station has more space, is better suited for training and can meet the department’s needs. Washington Township owns the land and it’s all set for building.

“It’s already been voted on by the voters of Washington Township and hopefully we can find a contractor and get it built here soon,” Justin Sheets, the assistant fire chief of the Ney-Washington Township fire department said.

The Village of Ney and Washington Township will find out next week whether the latest contracting bid goes through.

