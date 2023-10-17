13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat
Crime may be down overall, but, police say a large amount of the violent crime in Toledo...
Police seeing a concerning trend of youth violence
Tomorrow will be more comfortable with some sunshine in the morning, but rain is right around...
10/17: Erin's Tuesday Evening Forecast
The library will host a final workshop Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Lucas County library assisting with public housing applications
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set