October 17th Weather Forecast

Calm Pattern, Late Week Rain(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning. A partly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon into tonight. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday will start off cool with lows in the lower 40s. The afternoon will bring a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with light rain likely. Most of the showers will likely be in the morning, but an isolated shower is still possible for the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s Friday through next Monday. A few light showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. Sunshine returns next week. Sunday through Tuesday mornings will bring a frost threat. Highs could reach 70 by the middle of next week.

