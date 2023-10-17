Pedestrian struck, killed by school bus in Lenawee Co. Tuesday morning

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tecumseh Public Schools bus Tuesday morning in Lenawee County, according to the school district.

TPS says the accident occurred on the morning of Oct. 17 on Allen Road near Billmyer Highway. The pedestrian who was hit was an adult and not a student. According to TPS, additional buses assisted with finishing the bus route and getting all students to their respective buildings.

“First and foremost, we want to assure you that all students on the bus and the driver are safe, and there are no reported injuries among them,” said TPS. “Our immediate concern is for the well-being of the pedestrian, and we are currently awaiting more information from the local authorities.”

TPS says it is currently working with law enforcement to help understand the circumstances of the accident and will continue to work with them to ensure a thorough investigation.

According to a press release from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 59-year-old man from Clinton Township was struck and killed by the bus Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

