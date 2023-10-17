Perkins Township man indicted on 4 counts of rape centered around nail spa, police say

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Perkins Township man was indicted for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition centered around a nail spa, police confirmed on Oct. 17.

Police stated an Erie County Grand Jury recently returned multiple indictments against 46-year-old Dung Tran for:

4 counts of rape - first degree felony

2 counts of gross sexual imposition - fourth degree felony

Police said these incidents centered around Tran’s connections with the French Nails and Spa on Crossings Road in Perkins Township.

Tran is now incarcerated in the Erie County Jail, according to police.

Anyone who may have information on these cases, or an incident they may have had with Tran, is urged to call the Perkins Township Police Detective Bureau at 419-627-0824 ext. 5.

Dung Tran (Perkins Township Police Department)

