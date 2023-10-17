Problem solved: BGSU student makes change with safer road crossing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - While walking from the commuter lot to class, on the campus of Bowling Green State University, senior Carly Hitchcock saw a problem.

“We would park in this commuter lot here, and we would have to wait to cross the street, but the sidewalk opening was here, and we would always cross the street,” Hitchcock said. “But cars wouldn’t stop, so it wasn’t really safe.”

Hitchcock is referring to the commuter parking lot that sits west of Thurstin Avenue between East Court Street on the south and Pike Avenue along the north and BGSU’s student union to the east.

Hitchcock, a member of BGSU’s Undergraduate Student Government Organization, reached out to BGSU’s police department.

“We just spoke with them, we told them about the problems, they were like ya, we noticed this, and they were very supportive about it,” Hitchcock said.

After speaking with BGSU officials, Hitchcock’s next stop, the Bowling Green City building, where she had to pitch her idea to city leaders.

“She came with evidence, and I think that that was really important that she showed the initiative,” Lori Tretter, municipal administrator for the city of Bowling Green said.

Tretter said the evidence was a collection of over 500 student signatures.

“She talked to us about that there had been changes over in that area of campus, and the administration building had been there before, and they built the alumni gateway instead, and the use of the parking lot across Thurstin Avenue had changed,” Tretter said. “Carly had recognized, along with other students that they were crossing mid-block and thought, well, let’s do something about this, and they did, they brought that to the city administration.”

Hitchcock, originally from Shelby Township, Michigan, is majoring in PPEL, philosophy, politics, economics, and law at BGSU.

“It’s important that we look out for each other, and you know do things that are actionable and that will actually make a difference and actually help people and increase safety on campus,” Hitchcock said.

Tretter said Hitchcock reached out to her staff this past spring. Along with the crosswalk that is already placed across the road near the parking lot of the union, flashing lights for pedestrian safety will also be installed.

“They saw a need, they didn’t just get online and complain about it, they went, and they did something, they made it actionable, and now we are going to have a safer corridor because of their work,” Tretter said.

