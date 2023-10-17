Scammers claiming to be Perrysburg PD targeting residents

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is warning residents about a scam in which residents receive calls from someone pretending to be a Perrysburg police officer.

The scammer tells the person they are with the warrant and citation division. If they leave a voicemail, it advises them to call back due to an urgent matter.

Police say there is no warrant and citation division and the phone call is fake. One person was scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

According to police, the scammer convinced the victim they owed fines due to missing a subpoena to testify in court as a witness. The victim who was scammed out of hundreds believed it because of the type of work they do according to police.

The scammer instructed the victim to use Greendot Visa gift cards because the department does not process debit or credit card transactions.

Police say to hang up if you receive a similar call. According to police, most reputable businesses especially the police would not ask for payment using Greendot Visa gift cards.

