A spellbinding event will take over the streets of Sandusky this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie County city will look more like the set of “Hocus Pocus” this weekend. The Sandusky Witches’ Walk has cast a spell on the town this time of year for more than a decade.

The streets of downtown Sandusky will be brewing with all kinds of bewitching activity Saturday. The event attracts thousands of people from here at home and all over the country. One of the best things about the crafty event is that it has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities.

The quaint streets of downtown Sandusky will take on a spellbinding look this Saturday for the witches’ walk. A fountain will become a giant cauldron and people from as far away as Florida, Seattle and Canada will fill the streets.

“People come from all over because there is nothing like it,” Cora Higgins who heads up the magical event said.

Higgins’ title is the Supreme Witch.

“We have street performers, stilt walkers, fire performers, a witch who hovers 20 feet over the cauldron and can fly down to interact with the crowd, a donut shop an enchanted market and escape rooms. It is truly a magical night,” Higgins said.

However, the event delivers much more than just an enchanting evening. Higgins said since it was started in 2011, it’s helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for local charities.

“Last year alone, we raised $30,000. We were able to help put in internet services for children who would not have it otherwise. We also provided meals to homebound senior citizens,” Higgins said.

This year’s main beneficiary is Family Health Services. Dr. Bill Zucker is a local dentist and founding board member of the community health center. “Medical care is provided to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.”

A historic building on the waterfront is being transformed into a new space for Family Health Services. In addition to her work with the event, Higgins is also the PR Manager for the community health center. “The new space is a state-of-the-art building in the center of downtown, where statistics show health care is needed the most. Among other things, the new Family Health Services building will have primary care, behavioral health care, a full pharmacy, an outpatient lab and rooftop space for senior citizens and community programming.”

The Sandusky Witches’ Walk has been the perfect potion when it comes to conjuring up a little fun and a whole lot of help for organizations like Family Health Services.

“We are so grateful for the support from the Witches’ Walk. It all started with a dream and it was small. At times it was frustrating. As we’ve grown it has been so fulfilling to see how many people have benefited from Family Health Services. It’s a humbling experience to think about the impact its had” Dr. Zucker said.

The Sandusky Witches Walk is this Saturday. Cauldrons will start bubbling at four. Tickets are still available for those 18 and over.

