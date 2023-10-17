13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Two injured in shooting on Norwich Monday night

Two people were injured in a shooting on Norwich Road Monday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Norwich Road Monday night.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, two people are in serious condition following a shooting on Norwich Road.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department say one person drove to the hospital on their own. The other victim was taken to the hospital by life squad.

Police currently do not have any suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

Toledo Express Airport updating its Master Plan
The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport Updating its Master Plan
TFRD
Toledo Fire & Rescue Department looking to beef up its fleet
Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers the
Toledo mayor, police chief to anounce 2023 third-quarter crime statistics
Lucas County Job and Family Services offers two voucher services to help strikers: utility...
Lucas Co. Job and Family Services offering assistance to UAW families