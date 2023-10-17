Two injured in shooting on Norwich Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Norwich Road Monday night.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, two people are in serious condition following a shooting on Norwich Road.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department say one person drove to the hospital on their own. The other victim was taken to the hospital by life squad.

Police currently do not have any suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.