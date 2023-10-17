13abc Marketplace
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with delivering a package.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United State Postal Service is warning of a scam involving text messages that ask for information in order for a package to be delivered.

USPS says the text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with delivering a package. The message then asks for payment, fees or personal information, or it directs the recipient to a fake website that mimics the official USPS website.

According to USPS, it does not send text messages about unclaimed packages and warns consumers not to click on any links or provide any information. The best course of action is to delete the message.

